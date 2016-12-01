What does Wichita want in a new school finance formula?

The Wichita school district wants to make sure that the state’s new school finance formula includes targeted dollars for English language learners, kids in foster care and homeless students
Wichita superintendent John Allison submitted the school district’s suggestions for a new school finance to the governor’s office Wednesday after Gov. Sam Brownback solicited advice from educators in August.
Kansas lawmakers await a ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court on whether the state provides adequate funding for schools. Regardless of how the court rules, lawmakers will have to craft a new school finance formula this session before the state’s temporary block grant system expires in June.
Allison’s letter to Brownback has three main requests. The district also provided the governor with a YouTube message from Wichita high school students explaining the district’s needs.
First, the district would like the new formula to include “Foundation Aid,” which could be used to enhance teacher salaries, pay for the district’s technology needs and fund counselors and other support services.
The district wants to make sure the foundation aid provides enough money for “vibrant fine arts programs” and expanded science, technology, engineering and math curriculum.
Allison also asked the governor to provide targeted funding for “students who have economic, physical, neurological, mental health or behavior issues.”
Allison noted that students in the state’s largest district speak 114 different languages, explaining that there is a need for more bilingual teachers.
He also asked for targeted funding to help impoverished students and highlighted homeless and truant students as groups that need extra support. He also asked for targeted funds to provide supports for students in the foster care system.
“Governor Brownback, schools are critical to economic vitality. The workforce will continue to require more adults who are successful in post-secondary attainment,” Allison told the governor in his letter. “We can achieve these goals; however, we need your support and the support of elected leaders, including the assurance that funding will be adequate and stable to meet the needs of our diverse students.”
Allison’s final request was for increased funding for facilities management, particularly equipping schools with more technological resources.
“Today’s students live in a digital world,” Allison said. “Schools require an on-going revenue source to fund instructional staff to support learning through technology, and for enhanced infrastructure to support and refresh technology.”
Bryan Lowry
