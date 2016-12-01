Wichita students have message for Brownback

From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his “Contract with the American Voter” - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress - or the Constitution - stand in his way? (Natalie Fertig / McClatchy)
Hillary Clinton delivered her concession speech on Wednesday morning offering her congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. After a long and hard fought campaign, the first female major party candidate urged her supporters to keep fighting and to offer Trump a chance to lead the country.
Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.
Sedgwick County Commission winner Michael O'Donnell gives his victory speech after defeating Tim Norton in the District 2 Sedgwick County Commission race at the Sedgwick County Republican watch party at the Drury Broadview Tuesday night. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
District 2 County Commission candidate Tim Norton is joined by his wife Susan Norton on Tuesday night at their election watch party in Haysville, as Norton recognizes friends and supporters. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)