Trump website cites Wichita newspaper that no longer exists

2:33 Eyewitness footage of explosion, fire at Neodesha plant Pause

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

7:00 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on finding baby Sophia

2:17 That 5.0 earthquake was a big deal. Eagle reporter Oliver Morrison explains why

0:55 KKK fliers upset southeast Wichita residents

2:17 'Our main concern right now is to locate and safely return' infant to family