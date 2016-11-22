Trump website cites Wichita newspaper that no longer exists

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition website cites an article from The Wichita Post, a community newspaper that has not been published in more than a year.
The transition website, Greatagain.gov, quoted Gov. Sam Brownback, U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts and other Kansas politicians complimenting Trump’s pick of U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo, a Wichita Republican, as CIA director.
Those quotes are actually from The Wichita Eagle, the largest daily news operation in the state of Kansas.
The quotes went up on the transition website on Nov. 20. Trump tweeted out a link to the Pompeo page two days later after unleashing criticism on The New York Times.
Other news sources quoted about Pompeo include CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to an e-mail about the mistake regarding the Wichita publication.
There was an entity called The Wichita Post at one point. It was self-published by Craig Gabel, a Wichita restaurateur and Tea Party activist. Gabel said he has not published the Post in more than a year and did not publish the quotations cited on the transition team’s website.
“I don’t remember anything in the last year,” Gabel said.
He said the paper, which he founded around 2010, had a circulation of 20,000 at its peak, but that he shut it down because he became too busy and the paper “didn’t seem to be resonating with the local voters.”
Gabel said the paper focused on local issues. In 2013, it contained a comment about shooting the Wichita City Council on sight. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated and determined that the comment was not meant as a literal threat.
This is not the first time Trump’s team has made a mistake about Wichita. The day before the Kansas presidential caucus, Trump announced on Twitter that he would hold a rally in “Witchita.” A subsequent news release from his campaign repeated the misspelling and also misspelled Kansas.
