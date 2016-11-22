Trump calls New York Times ‘not nice’ and cancels planned meeting

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday morning on Twitter that his meeting with the New York Times had been canceled “when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment.”
Trump had been scheduled to meet with the paper’s publisher and then have an on-the-record meeting with reporters and columnists. He was reportedly to be accompanied in the meeting by advisor Kellyanne Conway, daughter Ivanka Trump and chief of staff Reince Priebus. Trump called the supposed change “not nice” and said the paper covers him “inaccurately” and “with a nasty tone.” Trump said a new meeting may be scheduled.
I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016
Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016
The New York Times has been the target of criticism from Trump, who alleges the establishment media is biased against him. During the campaign he threatened to sue the paper over its coverage of allegations he had touched women inappropriately, and he also rejected stories about his taxes and the Trump University suit. The president-elect frequently refers to the paper as “failing.” The Times reported last week it had added 41,000 new subscriptions following Trump’s election as president.
Trump meeting tomorrow with NYT publisher Arthur Sulzberger and others; he'll also speak on the record with NYT reporters and columnists.— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) November 21, 2016
The president-elect had a defiant relationship with mainstream media during his campaign, frequently barred specific news outlets from obtaining press credentials to cover his campaign rallies. He objected to critical coverage by saying outlets were lying about him and were part of a “rigged system” working to get Demorat Hillary Clinton elected.
Trump’s meeting with the Times was supposed to follow one he held Monday with television news executives and reporters. The off-the-record encouter was attended by on-air reporters Wolf Blitzer of CNN, Martha Raddatz and George Stephanopolis of ABC, and Lester Holt of NBC, among others. Trump took the opportunity to criticize reporters and networks for their coverage of him, calling some out by name, meeting attendees said.
Conway called the meeting “very cordial, very productive, very congenial.”
Trump has not held a press conference since July.
