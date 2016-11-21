Brownback’s head of communications steps down

Eileen Hawley will step down as Gov. Sam Brownback’s communications director at the end of the week.
Hawley, a former NASA communications official, had served as Brownback’s main spokeswoman since June 2013. Hawley said in a news release that she had been privilege to work on Brownback’s team.
“Eileen has dedicated her professional life to public service, and I appreciate her time here in the state of Kansas,” Brownback said in the release. “I wish her all the best.”
Hawley is married to Steve Hawley, a former astronaut who teaches physics and astronomy at the University of Kansas.
She will be succeeded in the position by Melika Willougbhy, who currently serves as Brownback’s deputy communication director.
Brownback said that Willoughby “brings a background in communications and political philosophy that enables her to serve well in this position.”
Willoughby, a 2014 graduate of Hillsdale College, worked on Brownback’s 2014 campaign and has written e-mail newsletters to Brownback’s supporters for the past two years.
Those e-mail newsletters have occasionally stirred controversy. In 2015, Willougbhy called expanding Medicaid “morally reprehensible.” She has also attacked members of the Kansas media and the attorneys representing Wichita and three other school districts suing the state for more funding.
