Wichita mayor weighs in on ‘Hamilton’-Pence flap

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell made a cameo appearance in the New York City media Sunday while attending a performance of the musical “Hamilton,” where Vice President-elect Mike Pence was booed by members of the crowd two days earlier.
Longwell was quoted in AM New York, an entertainment-oriented free morning newspaper published by New York Newsday, on his thoughts about the flap over Pence’s reception at the musical Friday night. Pence, the governor of Indiana, was booed by many in the audience as he entered and took his seat at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway.
Longwell was quoted as saying he found the reaction to Pence “pretty tacky.”
He also was quoted reacting to Donald Trump tweeting his displeasure about it: “I would love to see President-elect Trump show perhaps just a little more restraint on Twitter.”
Asked if he had ever been booed like Pence was, Longwell replied: “I’m a very popular mayor.”
Longwell was traveling Monday and could not immediately be reached for comment by The Eagle.
“Hamilton,” which won 11 Tony awards including best musical, has a racially diverse cast playing the roles of white founding fathers.
At the end of the performance Pence attended, Brandon Victor Dixon, a black actor who plays Aaron Burr in the musical, read a statement from the cast to Pence from the stage. He said:
“We, sir, we are the diverse and anxious America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”
Trump posted three times on Twitter complaining about the treatment his VP choice had received at the theater:
Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016
He followed up with:
The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016
On Sunday, Trump tweeted:
The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016
Pence said Sunday that he wasn’t offended by the cast’s message to him.
On social media, some conservatives have criticized the production for specifically seeking to hire minority talent for the cast, alleging it is reverse racism.
