Texas Republicans support Trump adding Ted Cruz as attorney general

Ted Cruz doesn’t have many friends among his colleagues in the Senate, but some Texas House Republicans are supporting his potential role in Donald Trump’s administration.
On Tuesday, Cruz was spotted at the Trump Tower in New York, and reports indicate he is being considered for attorney general.
Texas Reps. Roger Williams and Michael Burgess supported Cruz during the Republican primary, and both are on board if Cruz is nominated by Trump.
“I think very highly of Senator Cruz and his proven ability to lead,” Burgess said. “As I have said before, Senator Cruz is a strong, conservative leader and a constitutional scholar. However, I would defer to President-elect Trump to make that decision.”
Williams echoed Burgess’ thoughts, describing Cruz as one of Washington’s “best and brightest.”
Cruz is a former attorney who also severed as solicitor general of Texas from 2003 to 2008.
“I’m a friend of Senator Cruz, I have been for a long time,” Williams said. “I supported him before I supported Donald Trump. I think he would be a great pick, he’s smart.”
Cruz was derided by Trump during the campaign. He referred to the Texas senator as “Lyin’ Ted” during the primary debates and on the trail. A few weeks before Election Day, Cruz endorsed Trump.
“I don’t think it should surprise people that Donald Trump would be talking Ted Cruz,” Williams said. “One of the things Lincoln did...when you go back in history, he picked some of those who didn’t support him to be in his cabinet. I’m not surprised at all he’s (Trump) talking Ted Cruz, let’s get the best and the brightest and let’s go for it.”
Cruz is one of a few high-profile Trump supporters being potentially tapped for attorney general. The list includes New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.
