Federal judge dismisses lawsuit from former Kansas attorney general

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline against the Kansas Supreme Court.
The Kansas Supreme Court suspended Kline’s law license in 2013 after reviewing an ethics complaint that arose from Kline’s investigations of abortion providers, including George Tiller, a Wichita doctor who was murdered in 2009.
Kline, who currently teaches at Liberty University in Virginia, sued the state court two years later, alleging that the disciplinary panel that initially heard the ethics complaint was biased against him and a series of other violations.
Federal judge Greg Kays dismissed Kline’s suit Monday, writing in his ruling that one of Kline’s claims against the justices was a political question that could not be adjudicated. The rest fall, he wrote, outside the federal court’s purview because of a legal doctrine that federal courts, other than U.S. Supreme Court, should not sit in direct review of state courts unless specifically authorized by Congress.
