Kris Kobach – Trump’s attorney general?

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race Pause

9:10 Obama welcomes Canadian prime minister to White House, cracks jokes

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him

0:37 Crum cautiously optimistic

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

0:48 Fishing, archery taught at Dodge City High School