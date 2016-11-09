A hazy future for state marijuana laws

0:48 Fishing, archery taught at Dodge City High School Pause

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign

0:37 Crum cautiously optimistic

5:11 Michael O'Donnell wins County Commission race

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:06 Brownback opponents argue about party differences outside poll