Kansas GOP leaders celebrate Trump win, anticipate change

Kansas Republican leaders were ecstatic at the prospect of Donald Trump’s coming presidency, which they believe will roll back federal regulations and boost job creation in the state.
Here are some of their comments Wednesday, gathered from interviews and written statements.
“For Kansans, it was Donald Trump by at least a 20-point majority – a solid rejection of (Hillary) Clinton’s corruption and greed. We are proud to be a state party that stood resolutely behind the party’s candidate and helped raise over $1 million to support the Trump campaign.”
– Kelly Arnold, Kansas Republican Party chairman
“Some of us woke up saying what a wonderful day, and some of us woke up not happy. I’m very happy.”
– State Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita
“I think in all honesty that Trump can work across the aisle. I’ve been listening to what Hillary (Clinton) said. She was asking Democrats to help him. That’s what it sounded like to me.”
– State Rep. Les Osterman, R-Wichita
“Donald Trump was able to tap into the concerns of rural and heartland voters. Their voice has been heard. Rural Americans have come to me again and again frustrated with the direction of our nation and fearful of our future. Conservative, patriotic and rural Americans voting in this election made it clear it is time for a new voice in the White House, a new leader that listens to them. They have found that in Donald Trump. He has started a movement.”
– U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts
“I’m really pleased. It’s amazing how far off the polls were. Trump’s supporters were motivated, Clinton supporters were not. Voters wanted a dynamic president who seems like a leader.”
– Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach
