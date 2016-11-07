Janet Reno spoke of youth violence in 1995 Kansas State University lecture

2:37 Dennis victorious over incumbent Peterjohn Pause

2:16 Sanderholm family gives support to Kansans for Justice group

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:32 How to identify earthquake damage

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

0:57 A rare look at an Idaho mountain lion

4:17 Kansas coach Bill Self talks about win over Emporia State