Miss school for a political rally? It’s legit if Obama signs your excuse note

2:16 Sanderholm family gives support to Kansans for Justice group Pause

0:46 LaMar's Donuts ask customers to choose between presidential pastries

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning

2:31 Wichita State's Markis McDuffie at MVC media day

2:57 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Quarterback change, running back situation

5:28 After Sunday's head trauma, Chiefs QB Alex Smith explains his condition