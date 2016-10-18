Fox anchor says ‘rigged’ media helped Donald Trump

Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld said on The Five Monday that Donald Trump has no right to complain about the “rigged” media because he benefited from it so much during the Republican primary.
“True, the media is rigged,” Gutfeld said. “But it was rigged for Trump all damn year. He got more free media than the weather, dwarfing not just his primary foes but Hillary as well. If it wasn’t for the media who fell over Trump every time he sneezed, we’d have a different candidate. So yeah, it was rigged, and that rigging gave us Trump.”
Trump received disproportionate media coverage during the primary.
