Stick with Trump, Brownback tells Wichita Republicans

Gov. Sam Brownback urged a Republican group Friday to stick with presidential candidate Donald Trump despite the recent controversy over Trump's remarks about women.
Brownback said the key reason is that the next president will appoint at least one Supreme Court justice, either restoring a conservative majority on the bench or flipping the court to liberals.
The issue is "Who is going to appoint the successor to (the late Justice Antonin) Scalia and probably some of the others?" he said, adding that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would appoint liberal justices favoring abortion rights while Trump has said he would appoint conservatives.
Brownback also said Trump will be surrounded by people who will keep him on the conservative path, including running mate Mike Pence, the governor of Indiana.
Brownback spoke to an overflow crowd at the Wichita Pachyderm Club on Friday afternoon.
He also presented a slide show of economic indicators that he says show his tax plan is improving Kansas' business climate and luring companies across the border from Missouri in the Kansas City area.
