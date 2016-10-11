Wichita council gives city manager Layton maximum raise

The Wichita City Council gave City Manager Robert Layton the maximum salary increase of 3.75 percent Tuesday.
The raise will bump Layton’s salary from $213,063 to $221,053.
That includes a 1.25 percent cost of living increase being given to all city employees this year, plus the maximum allowable merit increase of 2.5 percent.
“We have been incredibly happy with the manager’s performance,” Mayor Jeff Longwell said. “I think I choked up saying that.”
Former City Council member Sue Schlapp and Lonny Wright, a municipal activist who attends numerous city and county meetings, spoke in support of the raise.
Wright praised Layton for a willingness to seek out and act on input from ordinary residents.
“His concept of citizen-management really distinguishes us at a time when the (Sedgwick) County Commission majority is ignoring citizen input, ignoring advisory (committees),” Wright said. “Mr. Layton helps us reach out to the citizen and that’s what I appreciate most about him.”
The staff report on the raise listed 18 recent accomplishments that have occurred under Layton’s guidance, including several economic-development initiatives, a new route and fare plan for the transit system and the hirings of the police chief, planning director, housing director and assistant city manager for development services.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments