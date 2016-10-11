Legislative leaders budget for 10 extra days next year

Kansas lawmakers have set aside money for 10 extra days in their legislative session next year, expecting it to run 100 days.
The state initially budgeted for a typical 90-day session. But a looming school finance ruling and expected revenue shortfall prompted the Legislative Coordinating Council to bump it to 100 days on Tuesday.
“I’m glad you’re an optimist,” Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, quipped when a legislative staff member read the initial budget request. She cited school finance and revenue as two issues that could make the session run long.
The state faces a budget deficit of more than $60 million for this fiscal year. That could grow if tax revenue does not improve. And many analysts expect the Kansas Supreme Court to order lawmakers to spend more money on schools on top of that.
Senate Majority Leader Terry Bruce, R-Hutchinson, made the motion to extend the session’s budget by 10 days.
The Legislature will budget for 80 days in 2018 to compensate.
“I think we’re setting bad precedents,” said House Minority Leader Tom Burroughs, D-Kansas City. “I think we’re sending a message that we don’t plan on getting the people’s work done within 90 days.”
Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, who has served for 40 years in the Legislature, said he could not ever remember the Legislature planning for a session to go beyond 90 days.
Bruce, who lost his primary election in August, said it is more practical to plan for a long session now than to find more money for it later. He said the 90-day requirement applies only to the second year of a two-year legislative cycle.
The 2015 session stretched to a record 114 days as lawmakers struggled to pass a tax increase to fix a massive budget shortfall. Each day beyond 90 cost the state $43,000 above what it had budgeted.
This year’s session lasted 73 days. Lawmakers had to return for a three-day special session in June to pass a school finance bill in the face of a Kansas Supreme Court order.
House Majority Leader Jene Vickrey, R-Louisburg, initially opposed budgeting for extra days in 2017. He agreed to support the proposal after Bruce offered to cut days from the 2018 session.
Running the Legislature will cost the state $36.7 million for two years. That money primarily goes to pay the salaries and benefits of the nonpartisan researchers, attorneys and administrative staff members that assist lawmakers.
Next year’s session also will feature live-streaming of committee hearings.
The Legislature’s IT department expects to have the first three committee rooms ready for live-streaming by January, which will enable Kansans to follow the Legislature from home, a move that supporters say increases transparency.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
Comments