Cotillion expansion gets OK from Wichita

The Cotillion Ballroom, a west Wichita venue for small concerts and big weddings, plans to renovate and expand.
The City Council unanimously approved a zone change Tuesday from residential to commercial use for property around the Cotillion.
The Cotillion is set back from Kellogg at Kellogg and 111th Street West.
The 1960’s-vintage roundhouse venue sits adjacent to a car dealership, a truck dealership, a nursery and a neighborhood of single-family homes.
It’s a popular site for small concerts and rents out for large parties and weddings. It has a maximum concert seating capacity of 2,000 and is the home arena of the ICT Roller Girls roller-derby team.
The expansion will involve establishing an outdoor patio area where concertgoers and other celebrators will be able to drink alcohol, said Dale Miller, planning director.
At present, the Cotillion is grandfathered in as a nonconforming land use and will have to be brought into compliance with current city entertainment business codes as part of the expansion proposal.
About 60 residents initially filed protests against the proposal, but no one came to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council member Jeff Blubaugh, who represents the area, said the complaints were aired at the Planning Commission and a District Advisory Board meeting, where several concessions were made to calm opposition.
Those included a ban on outdoor loudspeakers and removing a section of the Cotillion property from the proposal.
The area removed is a drainage basin close to the neighboring homes. Residents were worried about flooding and noise if it were paved over as part of the plan.
“I think the neighborhood is pretty satisfied with what we came up with,” Blubaugh said.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
