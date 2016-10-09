Trump declares war on GOP ‘hypocrites’

Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at fellow Republicans who are turning on him, either by urging him to step down as their nominee for president or by dropping their support for him.
“So many self-righteous hypocrites,” he said in a tweet Sunday morning. “Watch their poll numbers - and elections - go down!”
So many self-righteous hypocrites. Watch their poll numbers - and elections - go down!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016
Many Republicans have publicly turned on him since the release Friday of a tape of him making very lewd remarks about women.
Here is a list of who has turned on him:
Urging him to resign from the GOP ticket
Gov. Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota
Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado
Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho
Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona
Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska
Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska
Sen. John Thune of South Dakota
Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama
Rep. Mike Coffman of Colorado
Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia
Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois
Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania
Rep. Joe Heck of Nevada
Rep. Kay Granger of Texas
Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri
Colorado Senate nominee Darryl Glenn
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina
My thoughts: pic.twitter.com/1ck3UddzdR— Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) October 8, 2016
Former Republican presidential candidate George Pataki
Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman
Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy
Conservative talk radio show host Hugh Hewitt
Dropping support
Gov. Robert Bentley of Alabama
Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah
Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire
Sen. John McCain of Arizona
Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
While I continue to respect those who still support Donald Trump, I can no longer support him. Read my statement: https://t.co/7OGYW98KGF— Rob Portman (@robportman) October 9, 2016
Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah
Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama
Donald Trump's behavior makes him unacceptable as a candidate for president, and I won't vote for him.— Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) October 8, 2016
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/Ge7GU1TSvm
Rep. Tom Rooney of Florida
Lesley Clark, William Douglas, Maria Recio, Anna Douglas, Tony Pugh and Lindsay Wise contributed
Steve Thomma: 202-383-6042, @stevethomma
Comments