Winn wants investigation of Brownback, DCF secretary

A former candidate for governor wants Gov. Sam Brownback and the head of the Kansas Department for Children and Families investigated by a grand jury.
Jennifer Winn, who ran against Brownback in the Republican primary in 2014 and garnered 37 percent of the vote, said she plans to collect enough signatures to convene a grand jury in Sedgwick County to investigate Brownback, DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore and family court judges.
Winn claimed that she has evidence that the department has unlawfully removed children from homes without cause.
“I think what has happened is absolutely criminal,” she said.
DCF spokeswoman Theresa Freed said in an e-mail that the agency has “not been served regarding this matter” and “cannot comment on unknown allegations.”
Winn has been an outspoken supporter of Raymond Schwab, who went on hunger strike outside the Kansas Capitol earlier this year in a protest against DCF.
The Kansas Court of Appeals ruled in April that the department had acted appropriately when it removed Schwab’s children from his home, citing evidence of neglect and the fact that he tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kansas is one of six states that allow citizens to call grand juries by petition. Under the law, Winn needs to collect signatures for 2 percent of the number of people who voted in the last gubernatorial election and another 100 on top of that. In Sedgwick County, that would amount to about 3,100 signatures.
Winn, who plans to present the petitions at the Sedgwick County courthouse on Monday, said that she has not yet begun gathering signatures.
If Winn gathers enough signatures and the county verifies them, it would go to the chief judge of the Sedgwick County District Court to decide whether to convene a grand jury.
Douglas County’s chief judge dismissed a petition for a grand jury investigation of Secretary of State Kris Kobach in August after finding insufficient evidence to move forward.
