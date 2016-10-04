DCF would close service centers, cut staff if 5 percent cut happens

The Kansas Department for Children and Families would close three service centers, reduce staff and reduce grants if the state moved forward with a 5 percent budget cut.
State agencies submitted reports to the state’s budget director in September outlining the impact of what a 5 percent budget reduction would be.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s office has refused to release those documents, but the Eagle was able to obtain reports for four state agencies from a source in state government that has not been previously disclosed.
DCF, the agency which oversees programs aimed at helping needy families, would lose $6.8 million in state aid if a 5 percent cut happens. It would also stand to lose nearly $4 million in federal matching funds for various programs.
To cope with the cut, the agency could close service centers in Goodland, Greensburg and Iola if a 5 percent cut happens. The staff at those offices would be moved to other offices.
It would also cut 66 positions from its Economic and Employment Services department, which oversees childcare assistance and other programs aimed at low income families, disabled people and the elderly population in Kansas. The staff reduction would save the state $1.4 million.
The agency would also reduce community service grants and grants for faith-based initiatives by a combined $550,000.
Brownback’s office has previously said that the governor does not intend to make across-the-board cuts. He will weigh the reports while he creates a budget proposal for next fiscal year to the Legislature in January.
The Eagle previously obtained copies of plans for the cuts from the Board of Regents and the Kansas Department of Education.
The state currently faces a more than $60 million budget hole for the current fiscal year.
Contributing: Gabriella Dunn of The Eagle
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
