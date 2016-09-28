Politics & Government

September 28, 2016 7:19 AM

Brownback wants you to be ready for zombies

By Gabriella Dunn

gdunn@wichitaeagle.com

It’s official, Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing for zombies at the statehouse.

Well, OK, kind of.

On Friday, Brownback will sign a proclamation to make October “Zombie Preparedness Month” in Kansas.

It’s a ploy by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to encourage emergency preparedness for any emergency. Last year Brownback said, “if you’re prepared for zombies, you’re prepared for anything.”

During Zombie Preparedness Month, the Division of Emergency Management will work with other public safety agencies and will lead social media zombie preparedness challenges during October.

Brownback signs Zombie Preparedness proclamation

Gov. Sam Brownback and Devan Tucking of the Kansas Department of Emergency Management discuss safety Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in a zombie apocalypse. (Bryan Lowry/The Wichita Eagle)

blowry@wichitaeagle.com
 

The Department of Emergency Management encourages that Kansans create or buy emergency supply kits with food, water, first aid, a flashlight and other supplies for their family to use for 72 hours. The division also encourages people to have emergency kits in their vehicles. For more preparedness information, visit http://www.ksready.gov/ or https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kansas-Division-of-Emergency-Management/67758892983.

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton clash in first presidential debate

View more video

Nation & World Videos