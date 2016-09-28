Brownback wants you to be ready for zombies

It’s official, Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing for zombies at the statehouse.
Well, OK, kind of.
On Friday, Brownback will sign a proclamation to make October “Zombie Preparedness Month” in Kansas.
It’s a ploy by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to encourage emergency preparedness for any emergency. Last year Brownback said, “if you’re prepared for zombies, you’re prepared for anything.”
During Zombie Preparedness Month, the Division of Emergency Management will work with other public safety agencies and will lead social media zombie preparedness challenges during October.
The Department of Emergency Management encourages that Kansans create or buy emergency supply kits with food, water, first aid, a flashlight and other supplies for their family to use for 72 hours. The division also encourages people to have emergency kits in their vehicles. For more preparedness information, visit http://www.ksready.gov/ or https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kansas-Division-of-Emergency-Management/67758892983.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
