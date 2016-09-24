Larned hospital unaware of federal probe when it hired CFO

Officials at Larned State Hospital were unaware that David Fender had been the focus of an internal federal investigation when Fender was hired as the hospital’s chief financial officer in 2015.
The state launched a financial audit of the mental hospital the day after it announced Fender’s departure in August.
Fender joined the hospital in August 2015, shortly after serving a one-year stint as chief financial officer for the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, a federally owned corporation that insures government-backed mortgages for low-income Americans, veterans and others.
An announcement e-mail to Larned employees from then-superintendent Thomas Kinlen mentioned Fender’s experience at Ginnie Mae and other achievements, including that he played a role in helping Japan store contaminated water after a tsunami caused a nuclear meltdown in Fukushima in 2011.
Four months earlier, a federal inspector general’s investigation had found that Fender potentially committed criminal violations by using his public office for private gain and making false statements to the federal government. Federal prosecutors declined to prosecute in part because HUD had already begun termination proceedings.
That’s according to a copy of an April 2015 investigation report by the inspector general’s office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that the agency provided to The Eagle in response to a request under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The agency redacted the subject’s name in the report, but details match what is known about Fender.
Fender did not return phone calls Thursday and Friday.
Internal audit
Larned State Hospital did not know about the federal investigation when it hired Fender, said Angela de Rocha, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the agency that oversees the state’s psychiatric hospitals.
Fender’s annual salary at Larned was a little more than $60,000, according to state data. He was hired at Ginnie Mae with an annual salary of $179,000, according to the federal document.
The investigation was first reported by the conservative website The Daily Caller in July. Three weeks later, Larned’s superintendent announced that Fender no longer worked at the hospital, and the state launched an internal audit. De Rocha said she could not give details about the state audit.
The federal investigation found Fender “wrongly listed his official government office address on his personally owned business website, as his company’s U.S. based headquarters,” according to the investigation report.
Investigators said listing the government address “could give the impression” that Fender’s company, which had sold storage tanks to Japan in the aftermath of the tsunami, “regularly did business with the federal government.”
The federal investigation also concluded that Fender had provided false information to Ginnie Mae during the hiring process.
He failed to report a federal tax lien, falsely under-reported his income from his company on his federal ethics form and falsely answered a question about whether he had been forced to leave a job for cause within the past five years, according to the investigation report.
Federal investigators found that Fender had been forced to leave a previous employer, whose name was redacted, because he had failed to meet quotas, would not account for his whereabouts and was suspected to be working for another company on the side, according to the investigation report. That employer did not recommend Fender for government security clearance or employment.
Background checks
It’s unclear whether the state performed a background check for Fender or consulted federal officials before hiring him.
John Milburn, spokesman for the Kansas Department of Administration, which oversees the state’s human resources management, said in an e-mail that background checks are not required for all state employees. Agencies do require background checks for some positions.
De Rocha, the spokeswoman for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, said in an e-mail that her agency requires only staffers who work directly with patients to undergo background checks before employment.
She said the agency has the authority to conduct background checks of administration staff if it chooses, but would not say whether Fender had undergone such a check, citing the confidentiality of personnel records.
Milburn said agencies “are strongly encouraged to check references during the hiring process.”
In 2015, Kinlen said in his announcement e-mail to staff that Fender also was an adjunct professor teaching online courses in accounting for Temple University’s Japan campus.
Ryo Watanabe, a spokesman for Temple’s Japan campus, said in an e-mail that Fender worked as instructor for the university’s non-degree program between 2012 and 2014 and was “no longer employed by TUJ in any capacity.”
‘Exaggerated’ experience
According to the federal investigation report, Fender was hired at Ginnie Mae “because ‘he interviewed well,’ and the other applicants ‘seemed reserved about what they could do,’ ” according to an official whose name has been redacted.
Fender “spoke as though he could do anything we asked of him,” the official told investigators, according to the report. But shortly after his hiring it became clear that Fender “did not have the necessary skills, and likely exaggerated his experience.”
Another co-worker, whose name is also redacted, told investigators that Fender had said things that were “ethnically or racially offensive” on more than one occasion and that “none of his employees have trust or confidence in him.”
Federal investigators concluded that Fender had “provided false information on the resume he used to obtain employment” by purporting himself to be a certified public accountant at the time of his hiring.
An Eagle search of records from Montana shows that Fender did obtain a CPA permit in 1985, but it had lapsed by 2007, seven years before Fender was hired by Ginnie Mae.
He obtained a new CPA certification from Montana in May 2015, shortly after leaving Ginnie Mae and before his hiring at Larned, records show.
The management of the state’s hospitals has come under increasing scrutiny. Osawatomie State Hospital lost its Medicare certification last year after federal investigators identified numerous safety concerns following the alleged rape of a staff member.
Both hospitals have struggled with understaffing, which has forced employees to work long hours. Larned State Hospital alone accounted for nearly a quarter of the state’s overtime costs last fiscal year.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
