Alan Rupe comments on school funding

Moderate Republican Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick appeared to have pulled out about a 230-vote victory over conservative challenger Renee Erickson. That could change when provisional ballots are counted next week.
“The race was a little closer than I had hoped, but it paid off a lot of walking and talking and knocking at the door steps, paid off,” said McGinn, who also survived a strong challenge in 2012.
David Dennis thanks his supporters after he defeated incumbent county commissioner Karl Peterjohn. He also received a surprise phone call during his victory speech. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)