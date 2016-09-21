Judge to rule if some Kansas votes count in November

A case playing out in a Kansas courtroom will determine whether potentially thousands of votes will be counted in November when they are cast in state and local elections by people who registered at motor vehicles offices or with a federal form without providing citizenship documents.
Shawnee County District Judge Larry Hendricks will hear arguments Wednesday on whether to temporarily block Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach from throwing out the votes in local and state elections cast by people who fall into those categories.
The judge had earlier ordered the state to count them for the state’s August primary, and he must now rule on whether to extend that order for the November general election as well.
