League of Women Voters publishes a list of people who can’t yet vote

The Kansas League of Women Voters posted online Friday the names of 6,570 Kansans removed from a list of suspended voters after a new rule took effect last year.
Kansas requires voters to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, when they register to vote. Supporters say that prevents non-citizens from voting but critics say that makes it tougher to register.
Prospective voters who fail to prove citizenship are placed in suspended status. In late 2015, the secretary of state’s office adopted a policy to remove names from the list after 90 days. After a person is removed from the list, he or she must start the registration process from the beginning.
In March, the league published the names of 18,762 people who had been removed from the list in order to help those people learn their registration status.
Since then 1,954 of those people have successfully completed voter registration, said Marge Ahrens, co-president of the league’s Kansas chapter.
More than 10,000 others have had their voting status restored by a federal court order because they had registered through the DMV. Their voting status for the November general election is pending as part of a case in Shawnee County District Court.
However, that still leaves 6,570 people who tried to register using the state form or website and who will have to start the registration process from scratch if they want to vote in the November presidential election. The league post edtheir names on its website (lwvk.org) Friday in an effort to encourage them to complete the registration process.
The 90-day rule appears to have disproportionately affected younger voters.
An analysis by the league found that more than 30 percent of the 6,570 were 25 or younger. More than 43 percent were 30 or younger.
