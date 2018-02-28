More Videos

The power of soccer is 'acceptance and respect' says blind fan whose friend helps him see games 0:34

The power of soccer is 'acceptance and respect' says blind fan whose friend helps him see games

Pause
Drone helps officers find hypothermic man stranded in a ditch after a car crash 0:40

Drone helps officers find hypothermic man stranded in a ditch after a car crash

Video shows moment police cadet jumping into freezing water to save drowning man 1:02

Video shows moment police cadet jumping into freezing water to save drowning man

See why this break-in failed 0:48

See why this break-in failed

By The Numbers: 2018 Winter Olympics 1:16

By The Numbers: 2018 Winter Olympics

Masked men ram a stolen car through an Aldi and steal an ATM 1:37

Masked men ram a stolen car through an Aldi and steal an ATM

Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet in Melbourne Store 0:23

Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet in Melbourne Store

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles 0:38

Watch penguins celebrate penguin appreciation day with bubbles

Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop 0:30

Cougar surprises police officer during routine traffic stop

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home

Mussa, a baby chimpanzee recently saved from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, enjoyed a plane ride to his new home. During the flight, Mussa spent some grooming time with his new friend and even “helped” adjust the plane’s throttle. He was rescued by Lwiro Primates, along with the help of Virunga National Park.
Lwiro Primates via Storyful
Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet in Melbourne Store

World

Armed robber struggles to stay on her feet in Melbourne Store

An armed robber struggled to stay on her feet at a convenience store on Melbourne’s Swanston Street on January 13. Police said the female robber entered the store around 8.45 am and demanded cash the store attendant. After unsuccessfully trying to open the till, as seen in this CCTV footage, she snatches the attendant’s mobile phone from the counter and fled the scene.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

World

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

World

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.