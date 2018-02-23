AP EXPLAINS: What's N. Korea up to with provocative visit?

FILE - In this July 27, 2007, file photo, Kim Yong Chol, then North Korea's chief delegate, leaves after military talks with South Korea on the south side of the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. South Korea's Unification Ministry said Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, North Korea will send a high-level delegation led by Kim, a senior party official suspected of leading two deadly attacks on the South in 2010, to the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Ahn Young-joon, Pool, File AP Photo