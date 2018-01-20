Not all South Koreans are happy about unified hockey team

In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, photo, South Korean Oh Ju-yeon, 46, speaks during an interview in Seoul, South Korea. South Koreans seem generally happy they’ll see the North Koreans at their Olympics, but aren’t as pleased about sharing a team with them. “I think it will be emotionally moving to watch the athletes of both Koreans march under the same flag during the opening ceremony as we come from the same nation,” she said. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo