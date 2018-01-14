‘Everyone panicked:’ Plane dangles from cliff above the sea after skidding off runway

More Videos 2:49 Taylor Eldridge wraps up WSU’s 72-69 win over Tulsa Pause 9:09 Bennett says investigation into police officer in swatting case still ongoing 2:39 Derby advances to the state title game 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 1:25 Dean Wade: Winning at KU would be huge for every K-Stater 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:35 What is 'swatting'? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.

