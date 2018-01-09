Analysis: With Koreas talking again, should US be worried?

FILE - In this image made from video released by KRT on Jan. 1, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in his annual address in undisclosed location, North Korea. North Korea is starting off the new year with a fresh diplomatic initiative aimed at wooing South Korea ahead of its hosting of next month’s Winter Olympics. But it’s sticking to a decidedly harsh _ and familiar _ message for U.S. President Donald Trump: back off and let Koreans solve their own problems. KRT via AP Video)