Three-week-old Vanellope Hope Wilkins, who was born with an extremely rare condition in which the heart grows on the outside of the body, is pictured at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, England, Monday Dec. 11, 2017.
Three-week-old Vanellope Hope Wilkins, who was born with an extremely rare condition in which the heart grows on the outside of the body, is pictured at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, England, Monday Dec. 11, 2017. Ben Birchall AP
Three-week-old Vanellope Hope Wilkins, who was born with an extremely rare condition in which the heart grows on the outside of the body, is pictured at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, England, Monday Dec. 11, 2017. Ben Birchall AP

World

Baby’s heart is removed from the outside of her body and placed in her chest

The Associated Press

December 13, 2017 12:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

British officials say a baby born with an extremely rare condition has survived three surgeries to place her heart inside her chest.

Glenfield Hospital in Leicester said Wednesday that baby Vanellope Hope was born in late November with her heart growing on the outside of her body. The unusual condition is called ectopia cordis.

Dr. Nick Moore said the baby is in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

He says “she has a long way to go but so far at least she now has a chance at a future.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most babies born with this condition do not survive although there have been some cases in which surgery has been successful. Infection poses a severe risk to babies with this condition.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
Canadian family thanks NICU nurse for her care 4:36

Canadian family thanks NICU nurse for her care
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video