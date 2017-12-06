World

Time Magazine’s Person of the Year is the #metoo movement

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 06:40 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Time Magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year is the #metoo movement and the Silence Breakers who spoke out about sexual assault and harassment.

The Person of the Year for 2017 was announced on the “Today” show Wednesday morning.

Actress Ashley Judd, software engineer Susan Fowler, lobbyist Adama Iwu, singer Taylor Swift and strawberry picker Isabel Pascual appear on the cover of Time’s Person of the Year issue, for their parts in unleashing “one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s,” according to Time.

Social activist Tarana Burke is widely credited with starting the #metoo movement more than 10 years ago.

“On one side, it’s a bold declarative statement that ‘I’m not ashamed’ and ‘I’m not alone.’ On the other side, it’s a statement from survivor to survivor that says, ‘I see you, I hear you, I understand you and I’m here for you or get it,” Burke told CNN.

As of Oct. 24, #metoo had reached 85 countries with 1.7 million tweets, CBS reported. That was after actress Alyssa Milano helped popularize the phrase when the first stories emerged detailing some of the accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:09

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Who's running for Kansas governor? 0:32

Who's running for Kansas governor?

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 1:51

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Video shows car crashing through gate 0:20

Video shows car crashing through gate

  • Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

    Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Lena Blietz/Star-Telegram

Time announced its shortlist of 10 candidates on Monday. The choices ranged from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating whether or not the Trump campaign played a role in Russia’s attempted interference in the 2017 election.

Just last week, the 2016 Time Person of the Year and this year’s runner-up — President Donald Trump — made waves when he took to Twitter saying that he’d been told he would likely get the slot again in 2017, but that he’d turned it down.

Time, however, had a different story.

Time has been selecting a Person of the Year since 1927, according to the magazine.

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:09

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Who's running for Kansas governor? 0:32

Who's running for Kansas governor?

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 1:51

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Video shows car crashing through gate 0:20

Video shows car crashing through gate

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Instagram/steadyjenny and Facebook/Keith Anthony Sikora via Storyful

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:09

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Who's running for Kansas governor? 0:32

Who's running for Kansas governor?

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City 1:39

An aerial lightning show on a Southwest flight to Kansas City

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 1:51

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Video shows car crashing through gate 0:20

Video shows car crashing through gate

