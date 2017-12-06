Time Magazine’s Person of the Year is the #metoo movement

Time Magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year is the #metoo movement and the Silence Breakers who spoke out about sexual assault and harassment.
.@TIME’s 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers https://t.co/7cYyxgpU5U pic.twitter.com/lL1PH4STcS— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2017
The Person of the Year for 2017 was announced on the “Today” show Wednesday morning.
The Silence Breakers are TIME's Person of the Year 2017 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/mLgNTveY9z pic.twitter.com/GBo9z57RVG— TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017
Actress Ashley Judd, software engineer Susan Fowler, lobbyist Adama Iwu, singer Taylor Swift and strawberry picker Isabel Pascual appear on the cover of Time’s Person of the Year issue, for their parts in unleashing “one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s,” according to Time.
Social activist Tarana Burke is widely credited with starting the #metoo movement more than 10 years ago.
“On one side, it’s a bold declarative statement that ‘I’m not ashamed’ and ‘I’m not alone.’ On the other side, it’s a statement from survivor to survivor that says, ‘I see you, I hear you, I understand you and I’m here for you or get it,” Burke told CNN.
As of Oct. 24, #metoo had reached 85 countries with 1.7 million tweets, CBS reported. That was after actress Alyssa Milano helped popularize the phrase when the first stories emerged detailing some of the accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Time announced its shortlist of 10 candidates on Monday. The choices ranged from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating whether or not the Trump campaign played a role in Russia’s attempted interference in the 2017 election.
Just last week, the 2016 Time Person of the Year and this year’s runner-up — President Donald Trump — made waves when he took to Twitter saying that he’d been told he would likely get the slot again in 2017, but that he’d turned it down.
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017
Time, however, had a different story.
The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.— TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017
Time has been selecting a Person of the Year since 1927, according to the magazine.
