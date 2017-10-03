He decapitated a woman, police say — and had torture videos they ‘presume to be real’

She disappeared in August, after boarding a submarine with an eccentric Danish inventor.
Days later, authorities found her headless torso in waters near Copenhagen.
And now prosecutors say that Peter Madsen, the inventor accused of killing journalist Kim Wall, kept a hard drive containing footage of women being decapitated alive, burned and tortured, according to the BBC.
“We think it’s video recordings of true killing of women,” prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said at a pretrial hearing.
Buch-Jepsen added that he believes the prosecution’s case has only gotten stronger since Madsen appeared in court last month.
Madsen, 46, has been held by Danish authorities on preliminary charges of indecent handling of a corpse and manslaughter, according to the New York Post. He has denied both charges. Madsen also claims that the hard drive did not belong to him, BBC reports, and that others had access to it.
Wall and Madsen did not know each other before he took the 30-year-old Swedish freelance journalist for a ride on his submarine.
Family members told the Washington Post that Wall was writing a story about how Madsen used crowdfunding to fuel his interest in rocket building and makeshift submarines. She was known for adventurous assignments. Wall had moved to China and visited Sri Lanka, pursuing stories wherever they took her, regardless of borders, according to the Washington Post.
Madsen alleges that Wall died accidentally, after the heavy hatch of the submarine hit her in the head. He told authorities that he then tried to bury her at sea.
The ongoing investigation into Wall’s death has found that she was stabbed more than a dozen times in the chest, abdomen and lower abdomen, but according to The Local no official cause of death has been announced.
Buch-Jepsen said it appeared that Wall’s injuries happened “around the time of death or shortly afterwards.” It also appeared that her arms, legs and head had been sawed off of her torso, he said.
