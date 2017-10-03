This is not a picture of the bowls in question.
This is not a picture of the bowls in question. Creative Commons
This is not a picture of the bowls in question. Creative Commons

3.6 million plastic children's bowls and plates recalled after kids choke on them

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 03, 2017 12:40 PM

Playtex has recalled 3.6 million plastic children’s plates and bowls in response to a potential choking hazard.

The bowls and plates — sold between October 2009 and August 2017 at Babies“R”Us, Target, Walmart and Amazon, among other stores nationwide — have a clear plastic layer that a child can choke on if it bubbles or peels off.

So far, Playtex reports 372 cases of that plastic layer bubbling or peeling, 11 cases of children with the plastic in their mouths and an additional four cases of children choking on the layer, according to FoxCarolina.

The bowls and plates have a variety of printed designs on them, including cars, giraffes, princesses, construction scenes and superheros.

Playtex is written on the bottom of the bowls.

According to WREG, the dishes were sold for $2.50 individually and $15 as a set.

The bowls were sold in multiple sets, including the Playtex DC Super Friends Bowls 3pk, Playtex DC Super Friends Plates 2pk and Playtex DC Super Friends Mealtime Set.

According to Playtex, these sets are not included in the recall:

- Baby Einstein plates and bowls

- infant spoons

- toddler utensils

- flip top snacker products

- Toy Story 3 plates and bowls

- Playtex Sipsters cups

- 3-way plates and bowls

Consumers are advised to take the recalled dishes away from children and contact Playtex at 888-220-2075 for a full refund.

Visit this site for more information.

