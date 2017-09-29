She had her eye tattooed. Yes, her eyeball. It was more than she bargained for.

A Canadian model has a dire warning after getting an eye tattoo that she says may leave her partially blind.
On Facebook, Catt Gallinger shared images of purple dye leaking out of her eye that she got a tattoo on.
She wrote that she’s been to the hospital three times, can’t be near pet dander and that steroid and antibiotic treatments have only seemed to worsen the condition of her eye.
All she wanted was a “sclera tattoo” that would lightly color the whites of her eyes — but now, she’s afraid she may lose her eyesight, according to the Independent.
“This was caused by undiluted ink, over injection, not enough/smaller injections sights,” she wrote on Facebook. “There are multiple people who can attest that my aftercare was good and any other part of what I am saying.
“I am NOT sharing this with you to cause trouble, I am sharing this to warn you to research who you get your procedures by as well as how the procedure should be properly done.”
Gallinger said the tattooist injected too much of the purple dye, which wasn’t properly diluted, into her eye, causing the swelling.
It’s also possible that the equipment used for the tattoo wasn’t sterile, doctors told her.
She said the antibiotic drops she was first given only blurred her vision about a week later, according to the Sun, while the steroids caused a substance to clump around her cornea.
In a video update she posted to Facebook, Gallinger said her vision has improved, even though hospital staff warned her she will probably never fully recover and could eventually lose her sight later in life, according to the Independent.
Doctors might have to remove her eye if the ink moves to her retina, according to Fox43.
But, Gallinger said, “As far as I’m being told right now, I will be able to keep my eye.”
Still, Gallinger said she wants to make sure no one else experiences the emotional pain she now endures.
“Just please be cautious who you get your mods from and do your research,” she said. “I don't want this to happen to anyone else.”
