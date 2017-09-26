Doctors suspected lung cancer. But it was actually a toy he’d swallowed 40 years ago

Doctors thought the mass in a 47-year-old man’s lung was likely cancer.
He had been coughing up yellow mucus for over a year, and scans showed that he had a shadow in his lung. He had also smoked for more than 30 years, raising his risk of lung cancer, and had suffered a recent bout of pneumonia, according to The Independent.
But when doctors at Royal Preston Hospital in England completed more tests, they were surprised to find that the mystery mass was something far more benign: a long-lost miniature traffic cone from a Playmobil set, which the man said he must have swallowed 40 years prior.
How was he able to pinpoint the year the traffic cone had gone missing? He told doctors that he’d received the toy set, including the traffic cone, for his 7th birthday.
The handyman added that he “regularly played with and even aspirated (inhaled) the toy pieces during his childhood.”
Doctors removed the misplaced birthday present — which was about 1 centimeter in length — using a biopsy forceps, according to The Guardian.
According to the BBC, doctors reported the oddity in the British Medical Journal, in part because they were surprised the traffic cone had stayed undetected for so long. It took decades before any symptoms emerged to indicate that he had an object lodged in his lung.
The only reason the 47-year-old saw a doctor at all was because of the persistent cough he had begun experiencing just a year before.
Luckily, removing the traffic cone appears to have done the trick.
“On a positive note, his symptoms improved markedly and he finally found his long-lost Playmobil traffic cone in the very last place he would look,” doctors wrote in the journal.
It may be the first reported case of a “tracheobronchial foreign body” overlooked for 40 years, The Independent reports. Doctors wrote in the journal that he may have swallowed it at a young enough age that his airways were able to remodel, making way for the presence of an object that definitely didn’t belong there.
Comments