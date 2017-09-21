This very, very good girl has rescued at least 12 people after the Mexico earthquakes

When disaster hits, Frida comes to the rescue.

Frida, a member of the Mexican Navy’s canine unit, has saved just over 50 people in her short lifetime, according to the Houston Chronicle.

That includes 12 people the very, very good girl rescued after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico earlier this month, according to the Metro.

And she’s still sniffing to the rescue after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake again struck Mexico on Tuesday, leaving over 200 dead and many more missing, according to The Guardian.

Frida, of course, wears her protective doggy boots and goggles while rummaging through debris for survivors.

Important news: Frida has goggles and little shoes. Also, she's saved a dozen people in the aftermath of the earthquake in Mexico. Good dog. pic.twitter.com/Bvs00v7iMH — Joe Cooper (@swelljoe) September 21, 2017

Many on the internet love her.

This rescue dog is named Frida and has saved so many people LOOK AT HER GOGGLES AND LIL SHOES pic.twitter.com/pZbJX2Nn1n — gio (@itsgiobr0) September 20, 2017

Meet Frida. She's in the search & rescue division of the Mexican Navy along with two German shepherds. Sadly, she's been busy lately. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/82nlfkvodW — WeRateDogs™ (Oct 3) (@dog_rates) September 20, 2017

Frida, una heroína de cuatro patas miembro de @SEMAR_mx .







Amemos y cuidemos a los animales como se merecen.







Evolucionemos. pic.twitter.com/sJGDQTVENz — Miss Fernanda (@Ferdapupa) September 14, 2017

#México Frida, labrador de la unidad canina de la Marina lleva 53 localizaciones, de las que 12 son personas vivas en #Juchitán, #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/5TT2tzaS7f — A primera hora (@PueAPrimeraHora) September 12, 2017

Even the president of Mexico gave her a shoutout on Twitter.

“This is Frida. She belongs to SEMAR and has helped save 52 lives in various natural disasters at national and international levels,” the tweet from earlier this month reads.

Ella es #Frida, pertenece a la @SEMAR_mx y ha ayudado a salvar 52 vidas en distintos desastres naturales a nivel nacional e internacional. pic.twitter.com/iLy87aCRFX — Presidencia México (@PresidenciaMX) September 13, 2017

Rescuers continue to make their way through debris in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly earthquake, including at a collapsed school, according to ABC News.

At least 21 children and four adults have been found dead at that crumbled school, where rescue dogs are among those currently looking for any survivors.

Wherever Frida is, we can only hope she’s adding to her long list of lives saved.