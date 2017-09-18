Hurricane Maria becomes dangerous Cat 4 storm as it nears the Leeward Islands

More Videos 1:39 Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus Pause 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:41 K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss 0:20 Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 0:38 LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands braced for a second major hurricane in about a week’s time as Hurricane Maria continued to intensify Monday morning. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands braced for a second major hurricane in about a week’s time as Hurricane Maria continued to intensify Monday morning. NOAA

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands braced for a second major hurricane in about a week’s time as Hurricane Maria continued to intensify Monday morning. NOAA