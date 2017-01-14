A woman was denied Swiss citizenship because she’s too annoying — again

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg Pause

1:18 Dispatcher answers 911 call from her daughter

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall

4:21 Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing

0:38 Crews pretreat pavement at Eisenhower airport ahead of weekend storm

1:14 Adams Elementary principal talks about playground arson

1:00 B-29 "Doc" takes to the air for the first time in 60 years