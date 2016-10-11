Russia considers opening military base in Cuba

3:12 Watch the battle that led to capture of El Chapo Pause

23:27 NCAA preseason officiating video

1:49 'Fantastic Beasts' movie trailer

1:07 Blue Mass

0:25 Bag pipes at Blue Mass

3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

1:28 2016 Prairie Fire Marathon in downtown Wichita

0:08 Surveillance video of car sought in kidnapping and assault of Johnson County deputy

0:59 Campus duo Thanasouk-Williams win program's first regional title

9:45 Bill Snyder press conference after Texas Tech game