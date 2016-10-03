U.S. suspends cooperation with Russia to end war in Syria

The U.S. announced Monday it will stop cooperation with Russia that was aimed at ending the civil war in Syria.
“This is not a decision that was taken lightly. The United States spared no effort in negotiating and attempting to implement an arrangement with Russia aimed at reducing violence, providing unhindered humanitarian access, and degrading terrorist organizations operating in Syria, including [the Islamic State group] and al Qaeda in Syria,” a statement from State Department Spokesperson John Kirby said.
Kirby said that the move was made after Russia failed to live up to its commitments under international humanitarian law, and the Kremlin’s inability to ensure Syrian President Bashar Assad would adhere to the terms of an agreement reached by Moscow and Washington.
“Rather, Russia and the Syrian regime have chosen to pursue a military course, inconsistent with the Cessation of Hostilities, as demonstrated by their intensified attacks against civilian areas, targeting of critical infrastructure such as hospitals, and preventing humanitarian aid from reaching civilians in need, including through the September 19 attack on a humanitarian aid convoy,” Kirby said.
