Hurricane Matthew strengthens to rare Cat 5 storm

3:12 Watch the battle that led to capture of El Chapo Pause

2:07 Former Arkansas player Chuck Dicus

2:22 John Potts talks about the Arkansas-Wichita State reunion

5:52 Wichitan honored at White House gets standing ovation: "I am a survivor"

1:11 Audio of police chase shooting

3:45 Life returns to the Red Hills

1:42 How does tuberculosis (TB) spread?

3:03 Bill Self on the pressure to win at KU and finding balance in life

2:25 Royals sign 6-year-old cancer survivor to contract as part of Make-A-Wish

1:27 Composer works with choral students at Rose Hill