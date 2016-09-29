News to use: U.S. government’s helpful tips about Germany’s Oktoberfest

3:12 Watch the battle that led to capture of El Chapo Pause

1:14 Pottery Barn offers sneak peek at lofty new store

6:08 VarsityKansas Big Show with Goddard's Scott Vang

1:00 Smoothies in schools

7:26 Piper Lou-Renee live from the Eagle

1:42 Goddard school earns national recognition

1:23 Max Aerostructures is Wichita's newest aircraft supplier

1:59 Kansas City mayor lays out vision for signature KC arts festival

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

3:46 What to do if you are stopped by police