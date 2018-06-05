Watch as man rescues baby goose from the jaws of snapping turtle — while on a unicorn

Cary Coppola was just driving by a "random pond" in Iowa over the weekend when his family saw a baby goose struggling to stay afloat in the water.
Wanting to help, the 36-year-old man from West Des Moines drove to his brother's house, changed into swim trunks and grabbed the first floatation device he could find, WHO13 reported.
The floatation device? A big, inflatable unicorn — one that's made for floating in a pool or lake.
Once he got back to the lake, he had a family member record the rescue.
The video starts by showing a struggling goose in the water. Just seconds later, you'll see Coppola start paddling toward the goose — while on the unicorn, of course.
He later told WHOTV that his brother was "sorry he didn't send his huge pink flamingo," as he thought that would make for a funnier story.
But the rescue must go on.
It only takes a few more seconds before the man reaches, and grabs, the gosling.
Snap!
Don't blink or you'll miss Coppola shoot his arms into the air as he sees the snapping turtle for the first time. You'll hear his family scream and shout.
"Yay!"
"It's OK! Just free him!"
Coppola later told The Irish News that the "huge snapping turtle" was biting onto the goose's leg.
"It startled me," he said.
Coppola loses his grip, but he is able to re-grab the gosling and bring the baby goose back to shore.
That's when Coppola's brother steps in and helps free the goose from the turtle. The turtle then swam away, WHOTV reported.
The gosling can be seen toward the end of the video while wading to shore. The goose then waddles to catch up with a pack of geese up on land.
“It limped away, but began acting like normal amongst its family," Coppola told the Press Association. "I only assume it will heal fine.”
