Man arrested in fatal Ozarks boat crash was not driving, highway patrol now says

The Missouri Highway Patrol has changed its report and now says Hayden Frazier of Overland Park was not piloting the boat that crashed and killed three of his friends May 19.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that no charges are being filed at this time in the crash. The highway patrol incident report now says the driver of the boat is "unknown."

"The prosecutor's office has declined to press charges," said Scott Hines, chief of operations for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. "Frazier was not piloting the boat."

The morning of the crash, Frazier was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated involving the death of another and serious physical injury, and negligent operation of a vessel. He was booked into the Camden County jail.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Hines said he could not provide any more information on who actually might have been driving the boat.





The investigation is continuing, he said.

"Some of the people are deceased, and we don't want to start throwing names around," Hines said. "We are not ready to comment on that."

The Missouri Highway Patrol amended the online report at 10 p.m. Tuesday and then put out an update on social media, according to a patrol spokesman.

Tuesday night's Twitter post read:

"UPDATE: Fatal boat crash/Lake of the Ozarks on May 19, 2018 - Preliminary online report details have been revised with up-to-date info. The driver of the boat has been amended to Unknown. The reconstruction & investigation is continuing."

UPDATE: Fatal boat crash/Lake of the Ozarks on May 19, 2018 - Preliminary online report details have been revised with up-to-date info. The driver of the boat has been amended to Unknown. The reconstruction & investigation is continuing. https://t.co/au62Wtjk49 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 30, 2018

The patrol identified all five occupants in an incident report released the evening of May 19. The three deceased are Joseph LeMark, 23, and Daniel Lewis, 24, both of Overland Park, and Hailey Hochanadel, 21, of Olathe.

Frazier and Ashley Lamb, 21, of Olathe were injured.

An attorney for Frazier said the news that Frazier was not the driver was expected but is still emotional news for everyone involved.





"Hayden has been made aware of the conclusions of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation," said Tricia Bath, who, with her husband, Tom Bath, is representing Frazier. "He remains devastated by the deaths of his friends and focused on thoughts of Ashley Lamb’s recovery."

The Star requested the boating incident report and arrest report taken that day. Neither has been received. An official with the patrol said Wednesday morning that the reports hadn't been finalized.

Hines recognized the emotional toll the crash is taking on many communities.

"We know this has touched the hearts of a lot of folks, not just here at the lake but in the Kansas City area, especially Olathe," Hines said.

The five were in a 1991 Regal Runabout boat when it struck a rock bluff in the main channel at mile marker 47.5 in Camden County, according to the patrol's boating incident report. At the point of collision, which was across from Simmons Point, Frazier, LeMark and Hochanadel were ejected.

"The driver (Frazier) re-entered the vessel and paddled to a dock across the channel," the report stated. He paddled a half-mile, according to Sgt. Scott White, spokesman for the patrol's Troop F, which covers the lake.

Lewis was found inside the boat and pronounced dead at the scene. LeMark was located just after 8:30 a.m., and divers found Hochanadel at 11:15 a.m.

Lamb was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She suffered critical injuries and was in intensive care after the crash. Frazier was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated that none of the people on the boat was wearing a life vest. Missouri law doesn't require occupants to do so, only to have one readily accessible for each person on the boat.