He 'took off' after crashing into deli — his haircut was scheduled a few doors down

Not even crashing into a deli — and stopping just a few feet away from the counter — could stop this 80-year-old Illinois man from keeping his haircut appointment.
It probably helped that his appointment was scheduled at the salon in the same strip mall as the deli.
June Saraceno, owner of Hair Designs Unlimited, told CNN the man "came in like it was nothing and sat down for his appointment."
Then, "he was as calm as could be, getting his hair cut,” Saraceno told the Chicago Tribune. The strip mall in Niles is about 15 miles northwest of Chicago.
Bryce Artmann, owner of Captain Alex Seafood, told CBS the silver SUV stopped just a few feet short of the counter where people place their orders.
Artmann said he was not there when the crash occurred, but one employee was behind the counter. No customers were in the store.
“He got out of the vehicle and was asked to stay on site but somehow he took off,” Artmann told CBS.
Saraceno told the Tribune she didn't see the crash, but she was in the salon when police came in looking for the driver.
“When the police came and asked if an older man had walked by, I said ‘no’, not knowing that a client — an older man who had been in the salon before — was sitting having a hair cut,” she said.
It wasn't until his hair was cut that he admitted to the stylist that it was his car in the deli.
“He said: ‘Oh, yeah. That’s my car. I had an accident. I have to go now. That was me (the police) were looking for’,” Saraceno told the Tribune.
The man also told the salon that he "had his insurance," CNN reported, and just didn't want to miss his appointment.
"That's why he left it as it was," Saraceno told CNN.
“We believe he mistook the gas pedal for the brake, jumped over the (parking) block and drove into the building, breaking the window and door,” Niles Police Cmdr. Robert Tornabene told the Tribune. He also confirmed the man walked several doors down for his haircut.
The man talked to police after his hair trim, CNN reported, and nobody was injured in the crash.
Police told CBS no charges will be filed because the man had a diabetic condition and because the accident occurred on private property. Police also submitted a request to the secretary of state’s office to have the man take a driving retest.
