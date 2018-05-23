Two people were trying to run over his dog. But that's not why he shot them, cops say

A Missouri man was arrested after he shot and injured two people who were trying to run over his dog — but that's not why he said he shot them, deputies say.
When deputies responded to the double shooting at about 11:10 p.m. Monday in Villa Ridge, they found a man and a woman lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper that the couple was driving home when they noticed a dog in their yard.
The male driver then drove the car off the road while attempting to run over the dog, FOX2 reported, because the man thought it was the dog who had attacked his dog before.
As the man tried to run over the dog, both he and his wife were shot, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The couple was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies arrested Lucas Rankins, 39, in connection with the double shooting. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail with a $30,000 bond, according to the eMissourian.
Rankins admitted to the shooting, but he told deputies he shot the couple because he thought the car was being driven by someone else — a person who had allegedly threatened him and his family, the eMissourian reported.
Neighbors told FOX2 that threats to Rankins started after a house caught fire. They said the homeowner thought Rankins started the fire.
Rankins was arrested on suspicion of felony unlawful use of a weapon, according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch.
