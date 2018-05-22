7 babies in one year: 'Don't drink the water' at this Oklahoma fire department

Fire, fire, baby — times seven.

In about one year, seven of 20 men stationed at Oklahoma's Glenpool Fire Department welcomed a baby into their family.

Photos of the babies — five girls and two boys — held by their firefighting dads went viral after a firefighter's wife posted them to Facebook.

"Don’t drink the water at the GFD..," Sarah Hutchinson captioned the photo — followed by the flame emoji, of course.

People fell in love. The comments and shares are filled with hearts, heart-eyed smiley faces and flames of admiration.

"Can i get a few gallons of that water," one person asked. "Best picture I have seen all year," said another.

"We are pretty proud of the babies and the hardworking dads," Hutchinson told FOX. "We really are just a huge family in a small community!"

Firefighter and father Mick Whitney told CBS News the timing was purely a "coincidence."

But the group has always been close.

"All the guys and wives spend time in the station and outside of the station," he said. "It's a little different in our group. We go out fishing, hanging out. It's a unique dynamic."

The babies now range from just 2 months old to 15 months old, USA Today reported.

"It was like herding cats to get seven babies to cooperate for pictures," fire wife Melanie Todd told USA Today, "but we made it work."





Let's just say not all the babies are facing the same way.

Still, some are calling it the most adorable photo on the internet.





This isn't the first time there was a baby boom at a fire department.

Last year, six firefighters at the Mediapolis Fire Department in Iowa welcomed six babies in seven months.

“The running joke was that we were without fire calls for a while,” 29-year-old firefighter Adam Welp told Inside Edition. “We didn’t plan it or anything; it just kind of snowballed."

