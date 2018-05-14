How to get out of a speeding ticket

A Colorado State Patrol officer explains how to get out of a speeding ticket.
McClatchy
Weird

Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.

National

Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.

National

Angry cow chases officers in Texas

Dash camera video released by the Harris County Constable shows an angry cow chasing officers and ramming a patrol car. The constable told people on Facebook that the cow, the officers, and the car were unharmed by the incident.