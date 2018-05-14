How to get out of a speeding ticket

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.
News: A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
Video released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows an Air Canada plane correct itself after almost landing on the wrong taxiway at San Francisco International Airport. The NTSB is currently investigating the incident.
Dash camera video released by the Harris County Constable shows an angry cow chasing officers and ramming a patrol car. The constable told people on Facebook that the cow, the officers, and the car were unharmed by the incident.